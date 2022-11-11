TxDOT crews working on west Amarillo Boulevard and I-27 starting Monday

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT starting Monday, Nov. 14, the right lane of west Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for four to six months as contractor works on sidewalks, curbs & gutters, and driveways.

On Monday, Nov. 14, TxDOT will also be working ON the right lane of I-27. The north road will be closed at the Moss/Parker bridge for patching repairs.

The I-27 northbound exit ramp at Washington Street also will be closed for a short period of time Monday for patching repairs.

TxDOT says drivers should stay aware and prepare to take other exits while this work is taking place.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the left lanes of I-27 will be closed in both directions at McCormick Road for bridge joint maintenance.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the right lanes of I-27 will be closed in both directions at this same location for bridge joint maintenance.

