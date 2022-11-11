Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted annual Veterans Day Celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center held their annual Veteran’s Day Celebration today.

The ceremony honored Veterans with a flyover by The Panhandle Warbird Flight Team, presentation of colors and America the Beautiful was performed by Lauren Nevarez of the Amarillo Opera.

Presentation of flowers were given to Gold Star Families. Guest speaker Major Sergeant James Martinez delivered a message for all veterans.

“Thank you, all my fellow Veterans, you’re never alone anytime you need somebody please reach out there is always going to be somebody to listen. Find me I’ll listen we can always be there we’re always going to be there for each other and thank you for your service,” said Sergeant Major James Martinez, United States Army, Retired.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is free for all Veterans open all year round.

