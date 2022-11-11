Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

TAMUS approves nearly $54 million to WTAMU to bring life to ‘Old Ed’

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved yesterday two major infrastructure...
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved yesterday two major infrastructure projects for West Texas A&M University totaling nearly $54 million.(WTAMU)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved yesterday two major infrastructure projects for West Texas A&M University totaling nearly $54 million.

The Geneva Schaeffer Education Building renovation, approved for $44.9 million, and $8.9 million for the Bain Athletic Center expansion project.

The Education Building, also known as ‘Old Ed,’ is the second-oldest building on campus, officially opening October 19, 1928 and has sat vacant for many years.

Plans for the renovations of the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building will bring additional video studios, production studios for online courses and support spaces.

WT also plans to use the building for the WT Graduate School, due to the significant growth it has achieved in the past five years. Plans call for new spaces for research and new areas to connect with off-campus students and potential new students.

WTAMU is still in the process of selecting an architect firm and construction company for the project.

The Bain Athletic Center, named after longtime WT supporters Ray and Barbara Bain, will allow coaches, staff and student workers in WT Athletics to have one meeting spot, they currently are spread across eight different buildings on campus.

The Athletic Center facility is in Phase III of construction. The facility will house sports performance, sports medicine, football and Olympic sport offices, academic success programs, team meeting rooms and the Hall of Champions.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a fire near downtown Amarillo.
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning
Gray county still investigating animal attack that left one woman dead
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead
Authorities arrested five people during a prostitution and human trafficking operation in...
APD: 5 arrested on soliciting prostitution charges during 2-day operation
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building

Latest News

Rolling Hills Elementary celebrated Veterans Day with pledges, the presentation of colors and a...
Veteran shares experience today with students at Rolling Hills Elementary
Gobble Wobble
Southwest Ambucs delivering turkeys to charities
Sharing Hope Ministry is hosting a virtual event to learn how to cook a new dish for the...
Sharing Hope Ministry to host virtual event to learn how to cook holiday dishes with chefs
Eastern New Mexico University received $458,000 in grant money to support research on early...
ENMU receives $458,000 to support research on early childhood education