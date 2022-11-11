TAMUS approves nearly $54 million to WTAMU to bring life to ‘Old Ed’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved yesterday two major infrastructure projects for West Texas A&M University totaling nearly $54 million.

The Geneva Schaeffer Education Building renovation, approved for $44.9 million, and $8.9 million for the Bain Athletic Center expansion project.

The Education Building, also known as ‘Old Ed,’ is the second-oldest building on campus, officially opening October 19, 1928 and has sat vacant for many years.

Plans for the renovations of the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building will bring additional video studios, production studios for online courses and support spaces.

WT also plans to use the building for the WT Graduate School, due to the significant growth it has achieved in the past five years. Plans call for new spaces for research and new areas to connect with off-campus students and potential new students.

WTAMU is still in the process of selecting an architect firm and construction company for the project.

The Bain Athletic Center, named after longtime WT supporters Ray and Barbara Bain, will allow coaches, staff and student workers in WT Athletics to have one meeting spot, they currently are spread across eight different buildings on campus.

The Athletic Center facility is in Phase III of construction. The facility will house sports performance, sports medicine, football and Olympic sport offices, academic success programs, team meeting rooms and the Hall of Champions.

