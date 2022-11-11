Who's Hiring?
Southwest Ambucs delivering turkeys to charities

Gobble Wobble
Gobble Wobble(Southwest AMBUCs)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest Ambucs volunteers delivered its turkeys to charities around town today.

This is part of the organization’s 15th annual “Gobble Wobble,” which aims to give 12 to 14 pounds cooked smoked turkeys to a family in need just in time for Thanksgiving.

“There will be around 20 something charities that will be receiving those turkeys. We got guys driving all over the city today helping us get those turkeys delivered,” said Gene Wells of Southwest Ambucs.

Some of the organizations getting the turkeys include Maverick Boys and Girls Club and Family Support Services.

If you would like to purchase a turkey, click here.

The final day to do so is Wednesday.

