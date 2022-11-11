Sharing Hope Ministry to host virtual event to learn how to cook holiday dishes with chefs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry is hosting a virtual event to learn how to cook a new dish for the holidays.

Some of Amarillo’s finest chefs will share a recipe for those who register for the event.

Here are the dishes they will be making:

Salmon wellington with chef Jessica Higgins from Girasol Cafe & Bakery

Braciole with personal chef Steve Bautista

Vegan appetizers with chef and caterer, Ruthie Landelius

Pumpkin cake with cream cheese bourbon pecan frosting with chef Leslie Meier from OHMS Cafe & Bar

Beef bourguignon with Amtech culinary instructor Rhonda Obenhaus

To view and purchase the cooking classes, click here. Use the promo code “iliketocook” to get all five videos for the price of four.

Links to the videos will be sent out on and after Nov. 14.

