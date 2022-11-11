Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Sharing Hope Ministry to host virtual event to learn how to cook holiday dishes with chefs

Sharing Hope Ministry is hosting a virtual event to learn how to cook a new dish for the...
Sharing Hope Ministry is hosting a virtual event to learn how to cook a new dish for the holidays. (Source: Sharing Hope Ministry)(Sharing Hope Ministry)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry is hosting a virtual event to learn how to cook a new dish for the holidays.

Some of Amarillo’s finest chefs will share a recipe for those who register for the event.

Here are the dishes they will be making:

  • Salmon wellington with chef Jessica Higgins from Girasol Cafe & Bakery
  • Braciole with personal chef Steve Bautista
  • Vegan appetizers with chef and caterer, Ruthie Landelius
  • Pumpkin cake with cream cheese bourbon pecan frosting with chef Leslie Meier from OHMS Cafe & Bar
  • Beef bourguignon with Amtech culinary instructor Rhonda Obenhaus

To view and purchase the cooking classes, click here. Use the promo code “iliketocook” to get all five videos for the price of four.

Links to the videos will be sent out on and after Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a fire near downtown Amarillo.
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning
Gray county still investigating animal attack that left one woman dead
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead
Authorities arrested five people during a prostitution and human trafficking operation in...
APD: 5 arrested on soliciting prostitution charges during 2-day operation
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building

Latest News

Rolling Hills Elementary celebrated Veterans Day with pledges, the presentation of colors and a...
Veteran shares experience today with students at Rolling Hills Elementary
Gobble Wobble
Southwest Ambucs delivering turkeys to charities
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved yesterday two major infrastructure...
TAMUS approves nearly $54 million to WTAMU to bring life to ‘Old Ed’
Amarillo Area CASA Inc. recently received a donation of $20,000 from the Texas Bar Foundation.
Amarillo Area CASA receives $20,000 donation from Texas Bar Foundation