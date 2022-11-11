PCHEA Warriors football team finishes first season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle is full of electric football teams, but one you may not have heard of is the PCHEA Warriors. That’s the Panhandle Christian Home Educators Association - or PCHEA for short.

This is the first football season in Warriors history. In high school football, you wouldn’t normally expect to see a homeschool team, but the PCHEA Warriors are no normal team.

It’s their first season together, and football director Sondra Gambrel says it’s a season like none other.

“It has meant an opportunity that they otherwise wouldn’t have,” Gambrel said. “We have one young man... his dream was Friday night lights, and so even if it’s just for one year, we’ve been able to provide that for him.”

Gambrel and the Warriors coaches are all volunteering to make the season happen. Coaches and siblings help out in practice and on the sidelines.

Jason Tillery doesn’t even have a child on the team, but he says football is the greatest sport in the world and is happy to be a part of a team that makes just as much of an impact off the field.

“You know, I think we’ve learned as much from one another,” Tillery said. “I think they’ve learned as much from me as I have from them. I’ve never coached football before, but to get to mentor and teach them and us learn together has been a phenomenal growing experience for all of us.”

The Warriors haven’t won many games, but Coach Jessie Phipps says this season hasn’t always been about the wins and losses.

“We hadn’t even started talking about the scoreboard until the last couple games,” Phipps said. “We just want to be able to first gain a yard, and then put together a first down, and then put together a drive. Getting these kids to work together has been our main goal this season.”

The Warriors have playoffs next up but are already excited to grow next season. Those interested in joining can visit pcheawarriors.com/contact.

