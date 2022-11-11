Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Clovis

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department has a man in custody after a SWAT situation.

On Thursday afternoon, Clovis Police Department received a 911 call from a person stating that he had been accused of molesting someone and said he wanted to be taken to jail.

When officers arrived they made contact with 47-year-old Johnny Stonelake who was holding what officers believed to be a pistol.

Officials were later informed that he did have an “airsoft” pistol, but his family did not believe he had any actual firearms. The family also informed officers that Stonelake had a mental illness.

The officers on scene began to communicate with Stonelake through the front door, asking him to exit the home with nothing in his hands.

Stonelake refused to exit the home and demanded that officers shoot him.

Officers were able to find where the children were at inside the house and got them out safely.

Due to the outstanding arrest warrants, the possibility of a firearm, and Stonelake’s mental illness, the Clovis Police Department SWAT team was activated and handled the incident.

Once a search warrant was obtained, SWAT opened the front door.

According to the report, Stonelake immediately engaged SWAT officers, pulling out what appeared to be the firearm and pointing at officers, seemingly waiting to be shot.

The SWAT team was able to take him into custody without shooting him.

Stonelake was taken into custody for failure to comply with conditions of probation on original charges of criminal misconduct of a minor.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a fire near downtown Amarillo.
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning
Gray county still investigating animal attack that left one woman dead
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead
Authorities arrested five people during a prostitution and human trafficking operation in...
APD: 5 arrested on soliciting prostitution charges during 2-day operation
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building

Latest News

Aluminum can tabs are one way to support the Ronald McDonald House which provides housing to...
Good News: Family tradition of giving back passed down through the generations
BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic's providers have been awarded...
‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders
Col. Jimmy Carrigan and Silas Teague
Veterans share their stories from WWII and the Vietnam War
Authorities arrested five people during a prostitution and human trafficking operation in...
APD: 5 arrested on soliciting prostitution charges during 2-day operation