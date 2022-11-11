Man in custody after SWAT situation in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department has a man in custody after a SWAT situation.

On Thursday afternoon, Clovis Police Department received a 911 call from a person stating that he had been accused of molesting someone and said he wanted to be taken to jail.

When officers arrived they made contact with 47-year-old Johnny Stonelake who was holding what officers believed to be a pistol.

Officials were later informed that he did have an “airsoft” pistol, but his family did not believe he had any actual firearms. The family also informed officers that Stonelake had a mental illness.

The officers on scene began to communicate with Stonelake through the front door, asking him to exit the home with nothing in his hands.

Stonelake refused to exit the home and demanded that officers shoot him.

Officers were able to find where the children were at inside the house and got them out safely.

Due to the outstanding arrest warrants, the possibility of a firearm, and Stonelake’s mental illness, the Clovis Police Department SWAT team was activated and handled the incident.

Once a search warrant was obtained, SWAT opened the front door.

According to the report, Stonelake immediately engaged SWAT officers, pulling out what appeared to be the firearm and pointing at officers, seemingly waiting to be shot.

The SWAT team was able to take him into custody without shooting him.

Stonelake was taken into custody for failure to comply with conditions of probation on original charges of criminal misconduct of a minor.

