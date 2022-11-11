Who's Hiring?
Veteran shares experience today with students at Rolling Hills Elementary

Rolling Hills Elementary celebrated Veterans Day with pledges, the presentation of colors and a...
Rolling Hills Elementary celebrated Veterans Day with pledges, the presentation of colors and a special guest speaker.(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rolling Hills Elementary celebrated Veterans Day with pledges, the presentation of colors and a special guest speaker.

“I think the education part of it is very important as well with the history,” says Erin Brandstatt, principal of Rolling Hills Elementary.

Desert Storm veteran, Oscar Herrera, shared his experience of serving his country and encouraged students to set goals and follow their dreams.

“I just want to express to our younger audience to learn about history and what being a veteran is all about. It is not just being in the military but what it took to serve and be that person. No matter what happens in your life, you get your goals set and you do whatever it takes to get there, and you create your dreams and make them big,” says Hererra.

He shared his experience of war in the early 90′s.

“I became a sergeant in Desert Storm. Also reenlisted in Saudi Arabia underneath an Americana flag in front of U.S. still fighter. It was something else; I would do it again. Some don’t make it back, and in my opinion note, those are the real heroes that pay the ultimate price,” says Herrera.

Over 20 veterans were in attendance at the Veterans Day celebration to witness the many patriotic songs from the fourth graders and presentation of the colors by the Palo Duro High School JROTC.

