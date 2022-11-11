Who's Hiring?
High school football playoffs start in the Texas panhandle

VIDEO: High school football playoffs start in the Texas panhandle
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school football playoffs are officially underway with a flurry of games involving panhandle teams kicking off on Thursday.

Among the games featured above were Stratford vs. Sundown, Canadian vs. Roosevelt, and Clarendon vs. Gruver. If you didn’t see your team, be sure to tune into the season finale of the Wrap-Up on Friday night at 11pm on NewsChannel10 Too for the scores and highlights that were cut for time tonight.

