ENMU receives $458,000 to support research on early childhood education

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico University received $458,000 in grant money to support research on early childhood education.

The money comes from the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department, which awarded a total of $7 million to seven colleges and universities in the state.

The funding will be used to establish an endowed professorship focused on research and recruitment specific to early childhood education, help to increase recruitment of culturally and linguistically diverse students, and expand research on multicultural early childhood interventions, education, and development.

“New Mexico’s multicultural heritage is one of the things that makes our state special,” said ECECD Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. “That’s why it’s especially important to ensure that our early childhood workforce reflects the diverse communities they will be serving – especially in Tribal communities where culture and language are key components of early education and development. These new early childhood endowments are part of our strategy to attract a diverse pool of talent to the early childhood profession and support them in their pursuit of degrees and credentials.”

