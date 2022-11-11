Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

ENMU receives $458,000 to support research on early childhood education

Eastern New Mexico University received $458,000 in grant money to support research on early...
Eastern New Mexico University received $458,000 in grant money to support research on early childhood education.(ENMU)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico University received $458,000 in grant money to support research on early childhood education.

The money comes from the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department, which awarded a total of $7 million to seven colleges and universities in the state.

The funding will be used to establish an endowed professorship focused on research and recruitment specific to early childhood education, help to increase recruitment of culturally and linguistically diverse students, and expand research on multicultural early childhood interventions, education, and development.

“New Mexico’s multicultural heritage is one of the things that makes our state special,” said ECECD Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. “That’s why it’s especially important to ensure that our early childhood workforce reflects the diverse communities they will be serving – especially in Tribal communities where culture and language are key components of early education and development. These new early childhood endowments are part of our strategy to attract a diverse pool of talent to the early childhood profession and support them in their pursuit of degrees and credentials.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a fire near downtown Amarillo.
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning
Gray county still investigating animal attack that left one woman dead
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead
Authorities arrested five people during a prostitution and human trafficking operation in...
APD: 5 arrested on soliciting prostitution charges during 2-day operation
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Clovis
Voters in Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights on Tuesday supported a...
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
Amarillo Area CASA Inc. recently received a donation of $20,000 from the Texas Bar Foundation.
Amarillo Area CASA receives $20,000 donation from Texas Bar Foundation