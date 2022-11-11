Who's Hiring?
Bushland’s Emma Troxell and Josh Bass sign letters of intent

VIDEO: Bushland’s Emma Troxell and Josh Bass sign letters of intent
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Signing week continued today as Bushland recognized two student-athletes signing their letters of intent.

This morning at the school gym, basketball star Emma Troxell signed on to join Abilene Christian’s women’s team on the court next season. Meanwhile, on the diamond, Josh Bass will be playing at Lamar Community College. We’ll have more coverage of Bushland singings tomorrow on NewsChannel10 sports.

