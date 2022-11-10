Workforce Solutions Panhandle & the Texas Veterans Commission are helping thousands of Veterans find employment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, and the Texas Workforce Commission hosted the 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair.

This is a part of Hiring our Heroes movement recognizing veterans for their service to Texas and the nation.

Over three dozen companies were there. This event provides employment opportunities, education, and training services to our nation’s military heroes.

The job fair’s purpose is connecting veterans with employers that value the experience, discipline, and other exceptional qualities inherent in a military background.

“So if you’re a veteran you should not hesitate to reach out to your local workforce development program here in the Panhandle, we have individuals ready and focused on just serving you to serve you its all at no cost to veterans and their families,” said Ed Serna, executive director of the Texas Workforce Commission.

There were 38 employers at today’s job fair including Pantex, Tyson foods, and many more.

For a full list of all the employers click here.

For information on all veteran workforce services available click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.