UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews continue to investigate fire that happened last night in downtown Amarillo.

Fire crews on scene say there was a fuel leak inside of the Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning building.

Reports state that when fire crews first arrived at around 9:30 a.m., they found a large, two story, vacant commercial building with heavy grey and white smoke showing.

Crews were able to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is the second time the old Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning building has burned.

The Fire Marshall’s Office is still investigating, more information will be given once it becomes available

