Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center to honor veterans with ceremony tomorrow

Here’s a List of Veterans Day Deals to Treat the Soldier in Your Life
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Men and women who have served the nation will be honored tomorrow during the Veterans Day Ceremony.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is hosting the ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia St.

The program will have an invocation, a presentation of colors, a pledge or allegiance, a flyover by the Panhandle Warbird Flight, a presentation of flowers to Gold Star Families, a salute to the services, and more.

Command Sgt. Major James Martinez, retired from the U.S. Army, will also speak at the ceremony, and Lauren Nevarez of the Amarillo Opera will perform the national anthem and America the Beautiful.

Bell Helicopter veterans will serve hamburgers.

The event is open to the public.

