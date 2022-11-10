Significant Cooldown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs today look to be fairly seasonable, building to the low 60′s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Temperatures plummet tonight, dipping down the mid 20′s thank to a cold front breezing its way through the area. That cold front will set us up with far below average highs tomorrow only in the low 40′s, one of the chilliest days of the fall season so far.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.