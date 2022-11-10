Randall, Hereford, and Bushland advance in volleyball playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The volleyball playoffs roll on here in Texas and three Amarillo area teams are heading to the regional semifinals.

The Randall Raiders took down Monahans 3-1 on Tuesday. After losing the first set, the Raiders stormed back and never looked back. They took the final three sets including an intense third set 30-28. Senior Jordyn Gove recorded her 1000th career kill in the match.

The West Plains Wolves and Hereford Whitefaces faced off in a battle of two rivals. The Whitefaces took the match in three straight sets after taking the momentum by winning a very back-and-forth first set 25-23. Nickilah Whatley was all over the highlight as a force for the Whitefaces.

Amarillo High and Bushland both traveled to Dimmitt High School for their respective matches, but only one came away with a win. Amarillo High lost the playoff rematch against Lubbock Cooper 3-2 after eliminating the Pirates last year. Bushland rolled on as they seek their third straight state title with a 3-0 victory.

Highlights above.

