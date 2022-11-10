The PARC expansion project has new plans for its look

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Adult Rehabilitation Center or the PARC which works towards helping homeless individuals, has reached a quarter of its total goal for its expansion project.

“We’ve been raising money for so long. It’s just exciting and I think it’s definitely a boost in our spirits,” said Hannah Stout, director of fundraising at the PARC.

The PARCs decision to change their original design plans came after issues with sewage lines, which would have added to the overall cost, as well as wanting to add and match downtown’s beautification imitative.

The facelift will reflect downtown Amarillo skyline and provide twice the space at its 6th Street location.

“We’ll be able to offer more classes. Classes is where we see a lot of change take place to learn skills and things like that. That’s going to help them move forward in when they get jobs and as they move into independence,” said Valerie Gooch, executive firector and co-founder of the PARC.

Though the PARC does not provide shelter for the homeless, they will be adding a space for individuals who have personal belongings, such as carts.

“Many of our members live outside and so when they come, some of them have carts that they keep their things in. We want them to bring those inside so we can stay a compliment. We’re having to make a space inside the PARC for them to put their carts when they come in and then to take them out when they leave. That’s a side of homelessness that not a lot of people want to talk about but it is a practical thing that we have to think about,” said Gooch.

The PARC is planning to break ground on its new building once they have reached one-third of their goal but do not currently have a date set.

The PARC is also participating in the Panhandle Gives which will help raise more money to go towards the expansion project.

