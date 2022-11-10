Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The PARC expansion project has new plans for its look

VIDEO: The PARC expansion project has new plans for its look
By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Adult Rehabilitation Center or the PARC which works towards helping homeless individuals, has reached a quarter of its total goal for its expansion project.

“We’ve been raising money for so long. It’s just exciting and I think it’s definitely a boost in our spirits,” said Hannah Stout, director of fundraising at the PARC.

The PARCs decision to change their original design plans came after issues with sewage lines, which would have added to the overall cost, as well as wanting to add and match downtown’s beautification imitative.

The facelift will reflect downtown Amarillo skyline and provide twice the space at its 6th Street location.

“We’ll be able to offer more classes. Classes is where we see a lot of change take place to learn skills and things like that. That’s going to help them move forward in when they get jobs and as they move into independence,” said Valerie Gooch, executive firector and co-founder of the PARC.

Though the PARC does not provide shelter for the homeless, they will be adding a space for individuals who have personal belongings, such as carts.

“Many of our members live outside and so when they come, some of them have carts that they keep their things in. We want them to bring those inside so we can stay a compliment. We’re having to make a space inside the PARC for them to put their carts when they come in and then to take them out when they leave. That’s a side of homelessness that not a lot of people want to talk about but it is a practical thing that we have to think about,” said Gooch.

The PARC is planning to break ground on its new building once they have reached one-third of their goal but do not currently have a date set.

The PARC is also participating in the Panhandle Gives which will help raise more money to go towards the expansion project.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home
Election Coverage (Source: KFDA)
November 8 Midterm Election Results 2022
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County.
DPS: 4 dead after head-on crash with semi in Armstrong County
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

Latest News

The city advisory committee is discussing plans, to attract business to a downtown parking...
‘It’s something we needed to plan’: COA discussing future plans for a downtown parking garage, unoccupied commercial space
Old West Tascosa Mural by: WT Mural Squad founded by the COA Beautification and public arts
Citywide beautification mural grant program is open for applications
After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project.
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
An Amarillo woman pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to a charge of stealing around...
Amarillo woman pleads guilty for stealing $23,000 from federal program that benefited elderly through pandemic