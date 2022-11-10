Palo Duro star Jaime Carrillo signs letter of intent for UTRGV

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro senior Jaime Carrillo -- one of the top soccer players to come out of the panhandle in the last few years -- signed a letter of intent to attend UTRGV next year.

He helped lead the Dons to a 24-2-2 record last season and a playoff run all the way to the 4A regional semifinals. Carrillo will join the D1 University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley team which posted a 7-7-3 record this season.

“I have to say thank you to UTGRV that has given me an opportunity to play and further my academics to the next level.” Carrillo said. “Without all these people, I wouldn’t be signing an important step in my future. I can’t wait to score goals and wear my white and orange jersey on the pitch. This starts the beginning of a new chapter.”

Carrillo scored 54 goals with 20 assists last season. His goal this season is to win the state championship for the dons.

