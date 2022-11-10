Northwest Texas Healthcare System hosts ceremony to honor veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System will be hosting their annual Veteran’s Day event to honor veterans.

The ceremony will be on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. at the front lawn of Northwest with a special salute to employed veterans and recognition of employee’s family members and friends.

The public is invited to attend this brief ceremony that will include Randall County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard and the singing of the National Anthem by Antonio Charles.

American flags will be displayed on the Northwest front lawn with names of employees who have served in the U.S. military and the opportunity for others to honor their loved ones.

“We look forward to honoring all of our veterans, and we wanted to dedicate a special time to recognize our Northwest veterans at the hospital and thank them for their service,” said Ryan Chandler, NWTHS CEO. “This tribute is an opportunity for all Northwest employees and members of our community to come together and acknowledge the incredible sacrifices so many men and women have made for our country and continue to do so today, we are appreciative.”

