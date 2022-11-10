Kylee Lansbury, Tatum Pendergraft, and Makenna Alstead sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On national signing day a number of players made their commitments to colleges across the country. That included three Amarillo area players, two of which will be staying very close to home.

Two Sandies softball players made their commitments official on Wednesday evening. Kylee Lansbury signed to play at Weatherford Junior College while Tatem Pendergraft signed to play just right down the road at West Texas A&M. Both of these girls were part of the team that led the Sandies to two district championships.

At Randall High, soccer star Makenna Alstead signed her letter of intent to play at West Texas A&M as well. Makenna’s coaches and parents spoke praising her accomplishments and commitment to the sport. The newest Lady Buffs soccer player had a speech prepared thanking all of those who helped her reach this moment and allowed her to officially sign to play so close to home.

“My dad has been one of the biggest supporters and fans from when I started at age five to now.” Alstead said. “Without him, I honestly don’t think I would be standing up here right now. While my mom doesn’t know soccer as well, she’s learned everything there is to now. She’s always been there to love me through the ups and the downs. She’s a constant supporter of mine and I can’t wait to see her cheering me on next year.”

We’ll have coverage of more signings as the week continues, so stay tuned here at NewsChannel10 for that news all week long.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.