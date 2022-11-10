Who's Hiring?
‘It’s something we needed to plan’: COA discussing future plans for a downtown parking garage, unoccupied commercial space

The city advisory committee is discussing plans, to attract business to a downtown parking...
The city advisory committee is discussing plans, to attract business to a downtown parking garage that has unoccupied commercial space.(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Advisory Committee is discussing plans to attract business to a downtown parking garage that has unoccupied commercial space.

“Parking in a downtown environment is sometimes very limited. In Amarillo we are fortunate because we have the overflow capacity,” says Jerry Danforth, facilities manager, City of Amarillo.

Since the opening back in July of 2017, the city says the parking garage across the street from Hodgetown Ball Park was expected to see more use.

“Right now there is so much on street parking that fills up first. I think that will always be the case that the on street parking will fill up first before people use the parking garage, but I think it’s going to grow and grow in popularity,” says Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

The building of this space along with Hodgetown and the Embassy Suites Hotel were a part of a plan to revitalize downtown Amarillo and attract more tourists.

All three have a home on Buchanan Street, which sees a lot of traffic coming from in and out of town.

“Parking is just an important thing to put in any neighborhood plan with this parking garage been so close to Hodgetown and all the adjacent businesses is really something we needed to plan for the future,” says Duke.

The advisory committee is talking about what the next steps are from here.

