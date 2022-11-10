Who's Hiring?
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead

VIDEO-Gray county continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Gray county sheriff’s office is still investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack.

On October 29, Gray county deputies were called about the body of a woman who had been stabbed.

The scene leading up to the body of Kimberly Dawn Morris is too graphic to share.

The scene was investigated by The Texas Rangers and Gray County sheriff’s office

The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack.

A Gray county Deputy told NewsChannel10 they have never seen an animal attack like this.

According to her relatives, Morris was last seen buying groceries from a local store the day before she was found less than a block from her house.

Morris’s family says she was a resident of McLean most of her life and worked as a housekeeper. She enjoyed reading the bible while having a big cup of coffee. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Officials say they are currently investigating what animal did this and encourage anyone who saw the attack or has any information to call the gray county sheriff’s office.

