GOAT of the Week: Isaiah Brown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boys Ranch Roughriders are in the midst of their best season in almost 15 years. One of the players at the center of that success if starting quarterback Isaiah Brown.

“He’s kind of the guy when you think about - What do you want people to be when they come in here? - and you’ve got young kids that are coming up in middle school right now and - What would you want them to be? - and that’s Isaiah. Look at that kid right there and try to be him.” Boys Ranch head coach Aaron Wampler said.

The high praise from Isaiah’s head coach is well warranted. He’s at the top of his class and that intelligence is evident when he’s under center running the Roughriders offense.

“People look up to me so I’ve kind of just tried to show those people that I love them and that I will be there for them.” Brown said. “You’re a representative for your school, so not only are you doing good in the classroom, you’re going out to different towns and you’re showcasing your athletic ability.”

Boys ranch is full of players who’ve gone through plenty of struggles from a young age. Isaiah is no different.

“Had some problems at home.” Brown said. “We moved around a lot. I lived in Amarillo before here and it was seven different schools coming out here. Just a hard place at home.”

Helping lead boys ranch to the playoffs for just the second time in school history is no small feat, but Isaiah has proven he’s the type of person capable of reaching heights others might’ve considered unthinkable.

