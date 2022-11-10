Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo woman pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to a charge of stealing around...
Amarillo woman pleads guilty for stealing $23,000 from federal program that benefited elderly through pandemic
Crews are responding to a fire near downtown Amarillo.
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning
Election Coverage (Source: KFDA)
November 8 Midterm Election Results 2022
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast...
Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

Latest News

FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be...
Mindfulness may treat anxiety just as well as medication, study says
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges, as S&P 500 soars 4% on cooling inflation
FILE PHOTO - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place on Aug. 16, 2022.
Late Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city