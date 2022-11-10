Doppler Dave Tracks Some Cold Weather Systems

A cold front will bring a sharp drop in temps tomorrow as we begin Friday in the 20s but only climb into the upper 30s for the afternoon hours. The coldest temps will occur early Saturday with lows in the low 20s before moderating into the 50s over the weekend. Another cold front Monday has the potential for some wintry precipitation, although it is a bit early to determine impacts.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.