Curry County and Roosevelt County hosting Alzheimer’s Walk event this weekend

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The cities of Clovis and Portales as well as Curry County and Roosevelt County will be hosting their second Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk this weekend.

The event is on Saturday Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University’s Greyhound area. This is a collaborative effort by all four governments to bring awareness and funding to the organization’s initiatives.

Donations can be made under a team member’s campaign or the event team as a whole.

