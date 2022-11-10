Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Cold Air Coming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Less windy, more cold! A cold front will push south across the Panhandle through the day on Thursday. The front will come through dry. Much colder on Friday, after highs in the 70s on Wednesday temperatures will only top out in the 40s on Friday. The weekend looks quiet with temperatures warming a bit before another shot of colder air that leads to a chance for some snow on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home
Election Coverage (Source: KFDA)
November 8 Midterm Election Results 2022
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County.
DPS: 4 dead after head-on crash with semi in Armstrong County
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

Latest News

Cold Air Coming
Doppler Dave Tracks A Quiet Day Tomorrow
weather
VIDEO: Weather Forecast with Doppler Dave Oliver, 11/9
Winds will be our main point of focus for Wednesday, but then our attention turns to cold by...
Windy Wednesday Outlook 11/9