Cold Air Coming

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Less windy, more cold! A cold front will push south across the Panhandle through the day on Thursday. The front will come through dry. Much colder on Friday, after highs in the 70s on Wednesday temperatures will only top out in the 40s on Friday. The weekend looks quiet with temperatures warming a bit before another shot of colder air that leads to a chance for some snow on Monday.

