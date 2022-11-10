COA closes its offices on Friday in honor of Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is closing its offices tomorrow in honor of Veterans Day.
Officials said the following will take place due on Friday:
- City Hall will be closed on Friday
- Amarillo City Transit offices will be closed on Friday
- The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed on Friday
- Landfill and brush sites will be closed on Friday
- All residential and commercial trash collection will not be serviced Friday
- Friday residential routes will be serviced Thursday
- Friday poly carts routes will be serviced on Thursday
- All commercial operations, brush sites and the landfill will resume service on Saturday
- Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday
