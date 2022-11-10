Who's Hiring?
COA closes its offices on Friday in honor of Veterans Day

The city of Amarillo is closing its offices tomorrow in honor of Veterans Day.
The city of Amarillo is closing its offices tomorrow in honor of Veterans Day.(PRNewswire)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is closing its offices tomorrow in honor of Veterans Day.

Officials said the following will take place due on Friday:

  • City Hall will be closed on Friday
  • Amarillo City Transit offices will be closed on Friday
  • The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed on Friday
  • Landfill and brush sites will be closed on Friday
  • All residential and commercial trash collection will not be serviced Friday
  • Friday residential routes will be serviced Thursday
  • Friday poly carts routes will be serviced on Thursday
  • All commercial operations, brush sites and the landfill will resume service on Saturday
  • Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday

