COA closes its offices on Friday in honor of Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is closing its offices tomorrow in honor of Veterans Day.

Officials said the following will take place due on Friday:

City Hall will be closed on Friday

Amarillo City Transit offices will be closed on Friday

The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed on Friday

Landfill and brush sites will be closed on Friday

All residential and commercial trash collection will not be serviced Friday

Friday residential routes will be serviced Thursday

Friday poly carts routes will be serviced on Thursday

All commercial operations, brush sites and the landfill will resume service on Saturday

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.