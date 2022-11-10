City of Amarillo filed appeal on Civic Center lawsuit funding
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo filed a notice today it wants a speedy hearing on its appeal of the Alex Fairly lawsuit concerning the proposed Civic Center improvements.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said the appeal is not just because a judge ruled against the city but to clarify state law on issuing debt.
She also said Fairly’s lawsuit delayed the project so long that the amount of money the city approved for the project is no longer enough so the city can’t move forward even if a judge reverses the earlier ruling against the city.
