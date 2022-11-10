City of Amarillo filed appeal on Civic Center lawsuit funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo filed a notice today it wants a speedy hearing on its appeal of the Alex Fairly lawsuit concerning the proposed Civic Center improvements.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said the appeal is not just because a judge ruled against the city but to clarify state law on issuing debt.

She also said Fairly’s lawsuit delayed the project so long that the amount of money the city approved for the project is no longer enough so the city can’t move forward even if a judge reverses the earlier ruling against the city.

While we can’t proceed with the project at this time, this ruling creates confusion around several standard operating procedures and will interfere with the city’s ability to operate in the normal course of business. We are seeking clarification on existing state law. We have a responsibility to clarify how debt can be issued going forward because, like every city in Texas, the city council will have to continue to issue debt to operate the city. As for the Civic Center problem, it isn’t going away.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.