Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight structure fire

Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 25th Ave and S...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 25th Ave and S Van Buren Street.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street.

According to the report, just after midnight last night Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street on reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the rear entrance of the structure.

Firefighters stretched a hose line down the alley and were able to put out the fire.

The residents of the structure were outside and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as accidental and believes that a broken electrical line caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a fire near downtown Amarillo.
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning
An Amarillo woman pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to a charge of stealing around...
Amarillo woman pleads guilty for stealing $23,000 from federal program that benefited elderly through pandemic
Election Coverage (Source: KFDA)
November 8 Midterm Election Results 2022
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast...
Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building
Crews are responding to a fire near downtown Amarillo.
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning
Gray county still investigating animal attack that left one woman dead
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead
The city advisory committee is discussing plans to attract business to a downtown parking...
‘It’s something we needed to plan’: COA discussing future plans for a downtown parking garage, unoccupied commercial space