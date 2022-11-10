Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight structure fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street.

According to the report, just after midnight last night Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street on reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the rear entrance of the structure.

Firefighters stretched a hose line down the alley and were able to put out the fire.

The residents of the structure were outside and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as accidental and believes that a broken electrical line caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.