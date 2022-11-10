Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building.
According to the release, 27-year-old, Jarred William Davis is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for arson and burglary of a building.
Davis is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
He has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information about Davis’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.
