WT during celebrations of Veterans Week will be hosting Walk of Honor event this Friday

West Texas A&M University are hosting Veterans Week that started Nov. 5 and will run until Nov....
West Texas A&M University are hosting Veterans Week that started Nov. 5 and will run until Nov. 11.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University are hosting Veterans Week that started Nov. 5 and will run until Nov. 11.

Commemorations will culminate in special Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, a joint project of WT Military and Veterans Services, the WT Student Veterans Association, and the WT Student Government Association.

The Walk of Honor event will start at 11 a.m. at WT’s Veterans Memorial.

“WT prides itself on celebrating the work, dedication and sacrifices made by military veterans,” said James Thompson, Military and Veterans Services community coordinator. “Veterans Week gives us the chance to make a public declaration of the support we provide these heroes all year long.”

The WT community can sign thank-you cards to veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10, in the commons area in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

