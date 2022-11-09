Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, affidavit says

Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.
Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman in Memphis accused of setting a house on fire after an argument over a hamburger is charged with aggravated arson.

An affidavit obtained by WMC states Pamela Crawley West, 54, had an argument with a woman on Nov. 4 that lasted several minutes.

The woman, who is wheelchair bound, reportedly told officers West said, “Have fun getting out of the house, (explicative),” before slamming the door and going outside.

Moments later, flames were seen coming from the porch.

Investigators say a witness saw West use a cigarette lighter to set a plastic bag of clothes sitting on the porch on fire and before leaving the scene.

The affidavit states there were four adults and three children inside the home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home
Election Coverage (Source: KFDA)
November 8 Midterm Election Results 2022
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County.
DPS: 4 dead after head-on crash with semi in Armstrong County
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
West Texas A&M University are hosting Veterans Week that started Nov. 5 and will run until Nov....
WT during celebrations of Veterans Week will be hosting Walk of Honor event this Friday
FILE - Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda...
Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs