Windy, then cold

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winds will be our main point of focus for Wednesday, but then our attention turns to cold by Friday. For today, expect cloudy skies to start out, clearing gradually. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s, very similar to Tuesday, but winds will be higher. We can expect blustery conditions out of the south at 25-35 mph nearly all day today, with gusts over 40 expected. Thanks to higher dew points area-wide, fire danger is not a concern. Looking to Thursday, winds will begin to shift, ultimately pointing out of the north come Friday morning, cooling us down sharply, with morning lows expected to be down in the 20s, with highs in the low 40s.

As of right now, no moisture is expected until early next week.

