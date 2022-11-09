TTU School of Veterinary Medicine students providing spay/neuter at AAMW

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine students are providing health services for animals at the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Management.

A press release said third and fourth-year students will be providing spaying, neutering, and other health services for animals.

This program will provide both entities an opportunity to give animal care and is another resource for the school.

It will also benefit AAMW because they will be able to spay and neuter animals, which in turn helps control the animal population.

So far, more than 35 animals have been spayed or neutered.

