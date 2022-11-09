Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Toddler dies after crash caused by suspected drunken driver, authorities say

Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing charges with a fatal crash that took the life of a child on Nov. 6.
Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing charges with a fatal crash that took the life of a child on Nov. 6.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A child in Arizona has died after a crash involving a suspected drunken driver happened over the weekend.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a collision around 7 p.m. in the Avra Valley area on Nov. 6.

KOLD reports the crash occurred when a Hyundai Sonata hit a Nissan Altima making a left turn at an intersection.

Police said three people, including two children, were traveling in the Nissan. A 3-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died. The other child is expected to survive.

Both children were properly restrained, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Marcum was the driver of the Hyundai. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and driving under the influence after showing signs of impairment.

The sheriff’s department said the collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home
Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified in possible kidnapping, car chase
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County.
DPS: 4 dead after head-on crash with semi in Armstrong County
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Tough fight for Congress as 1st Democratic incumbent falls
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
GOP pushes in close races to break 1-party hold on Congress
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022....
EXPLAINER: How can the AP call races right as polls close?
Voters will get the final word in the showdown for control of Congress.
Election Day 2022: Balance of power in Congress at stake
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize