Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types

We have broken gun violence down into three categories, suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents.

“We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.

Birkenfeld said that for the city, the biggest issue is shootings of people and the biggest focus is keeping retaliation from occurring.

“I think retaliation is certainly a recognizable piece of the puzzle. Some of the drive by shootings at a house, for example, are meant to intimidate or threaten somebody. In some cases, they’re meant as retaliation for another incident that occurred,” says Birkenfeld

He says the goal is getting on the cases as fast as possible in order to prevent retaliation and overall gun violence.

Another major type of gun violence here in Amarillo is suicide, accounting for over half of the percentage of gun violence in the nation.

“Suicide is very difficult because it’s hard for the family and friends of the person to understand what happened. We feel like it deserves a great deal of attention as well,” says Birkenfeld

Jeanette Arpero, instructor of criminal justice at West Texas A&M University, says the demographic for suicide is different than for homicides.

“Out of that category, I believe like 60 percent were older white males over the age of like 40,” says Arpero.

Lastly, Birkenfeld says that accidental shootings happen quite a bit in Amarillo. He says those will continue to happen without the practice of regular firearm safety.

“Nothing is more tragic than a young child who gets a gun and either accidentally shoots themself or accidentally shoots a friend or family member. It’s absolutely preventable. If you own a firearm, or you have a firearm in your house, you have to make sure that it does not get into the hands of children and by children, I mean, any young person who has not had a considerable amount of firearm safety training,” says Birkenfeld.

We will continue to break down the trends of gun violence here in Amarillo

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home
Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified in possible kidnapping, car chase
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County.
DPS: 4 dead after head-on crash with semi in Armstrong County
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Panhandle Community Services (PCS) has a program to help low income households with water...
PCS: Water assistance program helping pay water bill across the Panhandle
Starting this Thursday, health experts are hosting a workshop series to help those who are...
BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting workshop series to support those grieving during the holidays
doughnut
Clovis police selling doughnuts to raise money for annual Cops and Kids Christmas Shopping event
Amarillo leaders voted today to move ahead with adding up to $12 million in debt to the city’s...
City Council voted to add $12 million in debt, money going to landfill expansion and park improvements