Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Elon Musk changes his mind about Twitter’s gray checkmarks

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, by The Washington Post.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter CEO Elon Musk has changed his mind about verification badges.

The company started rolling out a gray verification checkmark with the label “official” early Wednesday morning for major media outlets, government accounts, and some public figures.

Then, hours later, the new checkmarks started disappearing.

When a user questioned Musk on why his checkmark disappeared, he responded, “I just killed it.”

Musk also tweeted, “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn’t.”

The gray checkmarks were to replace the blue ones that indicate someone’s identity has been verified.

The blue ones will now come with the updated monthly-paid Twitter Blue subscription service and will no longer verify an identity. Instead, a blue checkmark will just serve as a paid subscriber badge.

A Twitter spokeswoman clarified Musk’s tweets, saying the gray checkmark will still be part of the Twitter Blue launch, but they are focusing on government and business accounts to start with.

She said Musk meant they are not giving the label to individuals right now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home
Election Coverage (Source: KFDA)
November 8 Midterm Election Results 2022
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County.
DPS: 4 dead after head-on crash with semi in Armstrong County
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

Latest News

FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022....
US vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks, officials say
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were egged while visiting the northern England...
Man arrested after throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were egged while vis(Source: @NostraPybus via...
Man throws eggs at King Charles III
A couple of restaurants in Amarillo are giving free meals for veterans on Veteran’s Day.
Aspen Creek, Bubba’s giving free meals to veterans on Veteran’s Day