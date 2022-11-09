Doppler Dave Tracks A Quiet Day Tomorrow

Windy conditions will subside tonight and we should have a calmer day tomorrow. Winds will shift from the north, but only 10-15mph tomorrow and highs will be in the low 60s. We will then brace for a colder northerly wind on Friday with highs only in the 30s to low 40s. By Saturday morning, the coldest air of the season will be in place with lows in the low 20s.

