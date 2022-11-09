Discovery Center hosting Friendsgiving Day Camps for children Nov. 21-23

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is hosting Friendsgiving Day Camps for children later this month.

The camps will consist of crafts, science activities, and experiments, and are for ages three through fourth grade on Nov. 21-Nov. 23.

Children will be able to enjoy amazing demonstrations, epic experiments, explorer-approved creations to take home, and hands-on learning with qualified educators.

For registration and costs, click here.

