Citywide beautification mural grant program is open for applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the City of Amarillo Mural Grant Program begins its fifth year taking applications for the Citywide Art Beautification Program.

This grant is open to business owners, and non-profits throughout the four quadrants of the city and central business district.

The city of Amarillo established the Mural Grant Program in 2018, to help business’s financially cover cost for murals and enhance the outward beautify of the city.

“This grant is open to business owners, and it is helpful and so beneficial because it takes the pressure off of having to find funds for a mural, these types of pieces can start at $5,000 dollars and onward. We have robust art scene and the culture around art this community supports it, I mean we have a thriving art community. If you look at how many murals and how many art projects are going on just in the last five years, we’ve installed over 20 murals alone with the mural grant program, “said beautification and public arts coordinator Katt Massey.

The goals of the program are to enhance the city’s appearance, increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise the appreciation of the value of art, create civic pride and encourage tourism.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023 and awarded Feb. 11, 2023.

Murals must be completed by Aug. 15, 2023.

