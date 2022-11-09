Aspen Creek, Bubba’s giving free meals to veterans on Veteran’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A couple of restaurants in Amarillo are giving free meals for veterans on Veteran’s Day.

To honor men and women who fought for the U.S., Aspen Creek Grill and Bubba’s 33 will give the free lunches to veterans this Friday.

From open until 6:00 p.m., Aspen Creek will offer the free meal from a special menu for veterans and active-duty military.

The menu will consist of the Aspen classic salad with chicken, rib basket, classic cheeseburger, and the bacon chicken sandwich.

Bubba’s will offer the free lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. this Friday.

Active, retired or former U.S. military can choose either a classic cheeseburger, Bubba’s bacon burger, bacon chicken mac-n-cheese, grilled chicken salad, chicken tender salad or a 12-inch pizza.

To receive a free meals, veterans must show proof of service through military ID cards, veteran affairs cards or discharge papers.

