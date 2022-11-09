Who's Hiring?
Amber Alert issued by Denver police for missing infant

Police in Denver issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing infant.
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KKTV reports at about 1:50 p.m. the department asked for help locating Riott Garner, who is reportedly with his father Anwar Rhodes, 30.

Riott is 11 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 25 pounds. No photo is currently available.

Police are searching for Anwar Rhodes in connection with missing child Riott Garner.
Rhodes is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The two may be traveling in a 2006 grey 4-door Audi Sedan with duct tape on the front bumper. They were last seen in the area of 30th and Ivy in Denver at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

If seen, call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

