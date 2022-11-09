Amarillo woman pleads guilty for stealing $23,000 from federal program that benefited elderly through pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to a charge of stealing around $23,000 from a federal program benefiting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josephine Mayorga worked for the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and had access to gift credit cards she said she stole.

According to criminal complaint, Mayorga admitted and agreed that around June 2020 through March 2021 she and an agent of the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission stole from benefit programs of $10,000 from the one-year period starting March 30, 2020 until March 30, 2021.

She said she would intentionally misapply property worth around $5,000 under the care of PRPC.

One of the PRPC programs was the Disaster Gift Card Program that began in June 2020 and was funded in part of Federal COVID-19 Aid. The program provided $500 gift cards to the elderly in the Texas Panhandle to help financial burdens through the pandemic.

During an interview with Texas Rangers, Mayorga admitted to stealing $1,500 in gift cards from the Disaster Gift Card Program.

During a later interview, on April 2023, Mayorga said she knowingly misapplied gift cards issued under the program. She would issue the gift cards under the disaster program, forge the acceptance letters for the cards and use them for her own benefit.

Criminal complaint says Mayorga stole at least 46 gift cards that values around $23,000.

A judge will sentence her later. Federal guidelines call for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine, repayment of the money taken or probation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.