Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue.

According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting.

Reports state that a 19-year-old man had been shot and was suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The victim left the scene to go to the hospital before officers arrived, but stopped in the area of Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee Street to wait for an ambulance.

Two vehicles and a residence on northeast 20th Avenue were also damaged by the gunshots.

While officers were investigating the scene, 20-year-old Antonio Datrill Owensby was arrested.

Owensby was arrested for allegedly tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information on the incident, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Election Coverage
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County.
Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase...
Governor of Texas
Panhandle Community Services (PCS) has a program to help low income households with water...
We have broken gun violence down into three categories, suicide, retaliation shootings, and...
Starting this Thursday, health experts are hosting a workshop series to help those who are...
