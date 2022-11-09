Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue.

According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting.

Reports state that a 19-year-old man had been shot and was suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The victim left the scene to go to the hospital before officers arrived, but stopped in the area of Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee Street to wait for an ambulance.

Two vehicles and a residence on northeast 20th Avenue were also damaged by the gunshots.

While officers were investigating the scene, 20-year-old Antonio Datrill Owensby was arrested.

Owensby was arrested for allegedly tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The suspect has not been identified.

