Amarillo City Council examining possibility of improving downtown and East Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City staff briefed the Amarillo city council yesterday on the possibility of deploying the strategy that has allowed for investment and improvements downtown.

A tax increment reinvestment zone collects additional taxes collected due to increases in property value and invests the money into projects in the zone.

There is one downtown and one in East Amarillo. The new proposal would put one surrounding the intersection of I-27 and Hollywood Road.

