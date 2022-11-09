Abbott appears headed to third term

Texas Governor Greg Abbott leads in election returns thus far, likely headed to re-election. As of 8:30 p.m. Central, Abbott had about 54 percent of returns. Democrat Beto O’Rourke trailed, with about 45 percent.

As we await election results across Texas, we already expect a delay. In Harris County, a judge has ordered polls to stay open until 8 p.m., after several locations opened late Tuesday morning. Harris County is the state’s most populated county.

Polls through the race have shown Abbott with a safe lead to win re-election. O’Rourke has set fundraising records through the campaign. In fact, both candidates spent more than $100 million.

O’Rourke has focused on abortion rights and the governor’s response to the Uvalde mass shooting. Abbott’s campaign has made border security and crime prevention keys through this race. He has also focused on policies in Washington, D.C. affecting Texans, including inflation.

No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in more than 30 years, since Ann Richards’ victory in 1990.

More than 5 million early votes were cast in the governor’s race.

Other Races

Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is being challenged by Democrat Mike Collier. Patrick has served as lieutenant governor and president of the Texas Senate since 2015. As of 8:30 p.m., both men held about 49 percent of the vote.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing off against Democrat Rochelle Garza. This also remained a close race as of 8:30 p.m., with Garza 49 percent, Paxton 48 percent.

