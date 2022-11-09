Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office

Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at...
Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner's office.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner’s office.

Dallas County sheriff’s investigators say the pair were found dead in the county examiner’s complex Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Investigator William Fritz says officers were dispatched to the office shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He said the investigation determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there.

No identities have been released. No one else was reported injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home
Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified in possible kidnapping, car chase
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County.
DPS: 4 dead after head-on crash with semi in Armstrong County
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis wins Florida; polls close in 2 dozen states
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
"Chicken Man" is anything but chicken when it comes to eating 40 birds in 40 days.
Philadelphia 'Chicken Man' eats 40 whole rotisserie chickens in 40 days
FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73