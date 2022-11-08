What to do if you win the Powerball?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One lucky person could be a billionaire tonight, as the Powerball amount is historic: $1.9 billion.

Many were seen across the country buying their tickets in hopes to win and among buyers some decided to join a pool, to increase their odds of winning.

One attorney says with that comes some challenges.

“It’s all great until you actually win, then that’s when you hear that possession is nine-tenths of the law,” said Dean Boyd, attorney.

He says the best thing you can do is to have a written agreement and also says if you do have a winning ticket, it’s important to see a lawyer.

“Consider asking them, ‘hey, I just won the lottery, I don’t want to tell anybody I won the lottery, what do you recommend, who’s an expert in this field?’ Get help, there are things you can do to protect yourself and if you get that much money and become an instant billionaire, you’re going to want somebody to advise you and to help you take care of yourself,” said Boyd.

Boyd also recommends you to hire an investment advisor. He says often, winners blow through their money and end up being worse off than when they started.

