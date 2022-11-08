Voting locations in Randall County and Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is Election Day. These are the locations you can vote at in Randall County and Potter County.

In Randall County locations are open until 7:00 p.m. with 16 different polling locations. The busiest location in Randall County is always the Randall County Annex.

In Potter County locations are open until 7:00 p.m. with 15 different polling locations. The busiest location in Potter County is the Santa Fe building.

