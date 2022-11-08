Who's Hiring?
Voting locations in Randall County and Potter County

By KyLeah Frazier and Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is Election Day. These are the locations you can vote at in Randall County and Potter County.

Potter and Randall County Voting Locations
Potter and Randall County Voting Locations(kfda)

In Randall County locations are open until 7:00 p.m. with 16 different polling locations. The busiest location in Randall County is always the Randall County Annex.

Potter and Randall County Voting Locations
Potter and Randall County Voting Locations(kfda)

In Potter County locations are open until 7:00 p.m. with 15 different polling locations. The busiest location in Potter County is the Santa Fe building.

