Voting locations in Randall County and Potter County
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is Election Day. These are the locations you can vote at in Randall County and Potter County.
In Randall County locations are open until 7:00 p.m. with 16 different polling locations. The busiest location in Randall County is always the Randall County Annex.
In Potter County locations are open until 7:00 p.m. with 15 different polling locations. The busiest location in Potter County is the Santa Fe building.
